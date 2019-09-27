Driver rescued from car in Maidenhead following crash with HGV

Firefighters had to cut a driver from her car following a crash in Maidenhead this morning.

The crash, between a Vauxhall Corsa and an HGV, took place at the junction of Courthouse Road and Linden Avenue at about 10.30am.

Crews from Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough fire stations attended the scene and had to cut the Vauxhall’s roof off to rescue the female driver.

She was taken to hospital as a precaution.

No other injuries were reported.

The junction stayed closed for about an hour and a half.