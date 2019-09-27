SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Fri, 27
17 °C
Sat, 28
18 °C
Sun, 29
18 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Driver rescued from car in Maidenhead following crash with HGV

    Firefighters had to cut a driver from her car following a crash in Maidenhead this morning.

    The crash, between a Vauxhall Corsa and an HGV, took place at the junction of Courthouse Road and Linden Avenue at about 10.30am.

    Crews from Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough fire stations attended the scene and had to cut the Vauxhall’s roof off to rescue the female driver.

    She was taken to hospital as a precaution.

    No other injuries were reported.

    The junction stayed closed for about an hour and a half.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved