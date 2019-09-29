In pictures: Claires Court speech day and prize-giving ceremony

An annual speech day and prize-giving ceremony recognised the achievements of Claires Court pupils on Thursday.

The event, attended by more than 1,000 parents, pupils and friends of the school was held at the Magnet Leisure Centre in Holmanleaze.

To capture pupils’ success during 2018-19 head girl, Kayla Raeburn-James and head boy, James Lambert, presented a slideshow of images.

There were also musical performances including ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’ sung by the Senior Girls Harmony Choir.

Guest speaker at the ceremony was Peter Wood-roffe, former Claires Court Junior Boys pupil, and deputy CEO of the Independent Schools Association.

He said: “It was an honour to be invited and wonderful to be back at Claires Court and to see that the values and ethos that I benefitted from 30 years ago are still very much present.”