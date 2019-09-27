Cox Green students help clean up Maidenhead Waterway

Students from Cox Green School rolled up their sleeves to clear up the Maidenhead Waterways last week.

A group of about 60 pupils and teachers teamed up with Maidenhead Waterways volunteers last Wednesday to clear the Moor Cut section of the channel.

Once the Green Lane weir is complete, water will flow along this section of the waterway, which is why it was essential to clear debris away now.

Tony Ward, a Maidenhead Waterways volunteer, used a chainsaw to cut up large pieces of deadwood in the channel, and the youngsters used handsaws and loppers to cut off smaller branches.

The group then hauled the cut wood to the Forlease Road bridge where a pulley system lifted it out of the channel, ready for collection by borough contractors.