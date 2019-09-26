Theresa May gifted shoes by fashion legend's niece

Theresa May was given a pair of shoes by the niece of a fashion legend last week.

On Friday, fashion designer Lucy Choi, the niece of Jimmy Choo, paid a visit to Saints Cafe in St Marks Road.

At the venue, she met the Maidenhead MP and gifted her a fresh pair of footwear with tigers emblazoned on the front.

Ms Choi was at the cafe to give a talk about her experience running a fashion label, and how she balanced that with having a family of her own.

Her shoes are loved by celebrities and fashion influencers including Darcey Bussell, Joanna Lumley and Nicole Scherzinger.