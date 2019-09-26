Swimmer slams state of Magnet Leisure Centre changing rooms

A swimmer has slammed the state of the pool changing rooms at the Magnet Leisure Centre, saying he has seen used nappies on the floor and flies buzzing around drains.

Neal McCullough, 35, of Maidenhead, likes to swim at the centre every weekday to keep fit but finds the cleanliness of the changing rooms so poor that he washes his feet with his water bottle before he puts his shoes and socks back on.

With the Magnet due to be demolished next year, once the Braywick Leisure Centre is complete, Neal feels that the standards have dropped at the pool.

He said: “I know they are moving soon and they are running it down, but it’s just unacceptable.

“The last time I was in there flies were coming out of the drain.

“I’ve seen used nappies strewn about on the floor.

“There is hair and detritus, and that’s normal to a degree, but it’s there constantly. I have never seen anyone come and clean it up.”

Although Neal, a trustee of the LGBT+ helpline Switchboard, has only lived in Maidenhead for about three months, he feels he should be getting a better deal.

He said: “It’s £23 a month, which is not extortionate. It’s a good pool, the facilities are fantastic, but you still expect it to be clean. It’s not a pleasant experience.”

A spokesman for Legacy Leisure, which operates the Magnet on behalf of the Royal Borough, said: “Providing clean and well-maintained facilities is a key priority and the standards we set ourselves are extremely high at all the leisure centres we manage.

“We have recently employed a full-time cleaner at the Magnet and regular cleaning is also carried out by each duty team.

“We rarely receive negative feedback but we will respond to this by stepping up our monitoring activity.

“We apologise for any occasion when a customer’s experience is not what they, or we, would expect.

“Whilst the centre is due to close next year, we still pay close attention to its upkeep.

“We have recently replaced the lighting throughout the pool changing village and realigned the cubicles in the changing rooms.

“The male wetside changing room has also had new ceiling tiles installed.”