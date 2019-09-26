Independent Maidenhead travel agent survives 'darkest days' after Thomas Cook collapse

An independent travel agent has survived its ‘darkest days’ and fought its way back from the brink following the collapse of Thomas Cook.

On Monday, Tony Sheldon Travel, in Brock Lane, was at risk of collapse because it was a member of the Freedom Travel Group (FTG), which was owned by Thomas Cook.

This week Tony Sheldon owner Mark Pollard and his three staff members have worked tirelessly to join another travel group, meaning that all the company’s customers are now safe and the company can resume business as usual.

Mark said: “I was nervous on Friday, anxious on Saturday and scared on Sunday. On Monday we were awake all night.

“When I was watching the news on the TV, I thought that was the end of my business.

“These were the darkest, lowest days of my life.

“It’s been horrendous, I haven’t slept, I have shaken, I have cried. It’s my business, my baby.”

This week Mark and his team have managed to separate Tony Sheldon Travel from the FTG and joined the independent Advantage Travel Group (ATG), which the company was a member of 12 years ago.

Now, all customers who have booked with Tony Sheldon Travel will have their holidays and their money protected.

Tony Sheldon Travel now looks set to celebrate its 40th anniversary this year, but the company might not have made it to that landmark if things had gone differently.

When Mark joined the company about 30 years ago there were eight travel agents in the town.

Now that Thomas Cook in the Nicholsons Centre has closed down, only two remain – Tony Sheldon and TUI Holiday Store.

The shop has had to apply for a new ABTA membership number, and Mark expects that to come through soon.

Once that is done, the company will be completely in the clear.

Mark paid tribute to his staff and loyal customers for their support

He said: “We’ve held together, we came in on Monday morning, my staff have been great, the customers have been great.

“All our customers have gone away on their holidays this week with no problems, and we have had well wishes from Norway to Sri Lanka.

“We have had amazing support from customers; their, encouragement spurred us on.”