Maidenhead Talking Newspaper marks 35 years at AGM

A service offering the Maidenhead Advertiser to people with visual impairments held its 35th anniversary annual meet-ing on Sunday.

The Maidenhead and District Talking Newspaper was founded in 1984 to record and send out weekly editions of the Advertiser on a memory stick to people who are unable to read it themselves.

It is a free service to listeners and is run by volunteers.

This year’s annual meeting, at St Peter’s Church in Furze Platt, was attended by Maidenhead MP Theresa May and the deputy mayor Cllr Gary Muir.

Listeners and volunteers were entertained by singer-guitarist Mister Singalong and took afternoon tea courtesy of Holyport Women’s Institute.

Talking Newspaper chairman Diane Hayes said: “[It went] very well indeed. Some of the volunteers sometimes bring listeners who are unable to find a companion to come with.

“It was jolly nice to see Theresa May again.”

She added: “Most of our listeners will have read the Advertiser when their eyesight was fine but, as they have lost the sight or the ability to read, they miss having the local news and events and it makes a tremendous difference to them.

“They receive it weekly in a wallet which is posted to them.

“[They] remove it, play it and send it back to us in the post.

“We know that what we are doing is of great value to the local visually impaired community. It encourages us to keep going.”

Anyone wishing to become a volunteer should call 01628 631259, said Diane.

She added: “We hope we can get the volunteers to keep the [service] going. We are very reliant upon volunteers.”

Editions are also available to listen on the Advertiser’s website. Visit bit.ly/2lp3CR6