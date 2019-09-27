In pictures: Lesser-known doll museum in Maidenhead

A doll museum has been set up in the back garden of a Maidenhead woman’s house – 50 years after she featured in the Advertiser with a collection of toys.

Lyn Morris, from Pinkneys Road, has had the unusual addition to her garden sitting quietly behind her house for the last four years, home to stuffed toys, dolls houses and other weird and wonderful items.

The 78-year-old spotted herself in the Advertiser’s Remember When section and contacted the office to let us know of her venture.

The photo featured the then-28-year-old standing next to a table full of dolls 50 years ago.

Lyn was featured in the Advertiser 50 years ago (above)

“I was an only child, and the dolls and toys filled in largely. I have never been a terribly outgoing person and I suppose my toys were my family,” she said.

Lyn, who lost her husband David 18 months ago, shares the doll museum with her friend Lynn Anderson. The collection previously occupied a toy museum in the old Shire Horse Centre in Bath Road before it closed.

She said: “When it closed, the owner said to me ‘which building are you going to now?’

“I said I didn’t know I was going to have one.”

Lyn added the pair have been ‘doing their best’ when it comes to running the museum.

She said she has had people visit but has needed time to get over the loss of her husband.

“We are doing our best. We have had groups come to see us,” Lyn added.

Visitors can donate to charity while they are visiting the doll museum.

Lyn has collection boxes for The Donkey Sanctuary in Devon and other animal charitable causes. If you wish to visit, phone 01628 621433.