Charity news: September 26

MAIDENHEAD: Craft Coop, the award-winning shop selling handcrafted products, will be supporting mental health charity MIND next month.

Thursday, October 10 marks Mental Health Day and to mark this, the store, located in the Nicholsons Centre, Maidenhead, will be donating 10 per cent of its sales to the cause.

There will also be collection tins in the store for any customers wanting to make donations.

The Craft Coop will also be supporting Crafts & Laughs, in aid of MIND, on Saturday, October 12.

The ‘crafternoon of laughter’ takes place at SportsAble in Braywick Road, Maidenhead, from noon to 6pm.

There will be hands on arts and crafts, activities, wellbeing talks and demos and a silent auction.

Tickets are £15 on the door, and from the Craft Coop (cash), or email maidenhead@tunelesschoir.com (BACS).

TOWN CENTRE: A woman has had her long hair cut for Prostate Cancer UK in memory of her husband who died of the disease.

Gillian Hollingbery, from Farmers Way, Cox Green, had her hair chopped to shoulder length at Toni and Guy in Maidenhead High Street on Tuesday.

Her husband Les died last month after a battle with cancer. Gillian’s hair will be donated to the Little Princess Trust, and funds raised from her JustGiving page will go to Prostate Cancer UK.

Gillian said: “I feel good for having done it and for raising awareness.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Gillian-Hollingbery to donate.

WOOBURN GREEN: Enjoy a music and dance afternoon in aid of charity Veterans Lifeline at The Wooburn Club on Sunday, October 20.

The Red & Grey five-piece band and a guest singer will entertain visitors, with the fun kicking off at 3pm, until 6.30pm, in Wooburn Green.

Tickets are £5 in advance from the Wooburn Club or phone George on 07549 257884.

Any donations of raffle prizes would be appreciated.

MARLOW: Fewer than 2,000 places remain for the 5k Santa’s Fun Run, which returns to the town on Sunday, December 1.

A total of 1,000 entries have so far been received for the 15th annual run.

The event has been a sell-out in each of the last five years, with hundreds of Santas setting out at speed from Higginson Park and running up the High Street.

The 2018 event raised more than £45,000 for charities.

Fun run chairman John Prout said: “The early take- up has exceeded all expectations and we are delighted to see the first 1,000 clocked up so quickly.”

Visit www.santasfunrun.org to register.

MARLOW: The Marlow Museum in Pound Lane received the £131 proceeds from a raffle at a care home.

Cliveden Manor Care and Nursing Home, in Little Marlow Road, Marlow, donated a hamper to be raffled, and Dave Part from the museum received the money for the venue’s funds.

The care home is hosting the museum’s exhibition – The Story of Marlow – until Thursday, October 10, which takes residents back to the town during the Stone Age.

A drinks and canapes evening was held on Tuesday last week, with people working for Marlow’s various charities and community groups attending.