Alexander Devine Hospice staff hold One Team day

More than 65 volunteers and staff at Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice joined up for the charity’s first ‘One Team’ day on September 11.

The team-building event in Snowball Hill helped ‘celebrate the valuable contributions everyone makes, created an opportunity to build new connections and focus on the future growth of the charity’.

The day was led by business coach Sharon Torpey before group activities helped build connections.

There were presentations by volunteering researcher Dr Ros Scott, who provided an insight into ‘Volunteers in Children’s Palliative Care’.

There was also a speech from motivational speaker Mark Rhodes, who focused on a positive mindset and confident communication.