Days Gone By book photos to be purchased online

MAIDENHEAD: The book ‘Days Gone By’ published to commemorate the 150th birthday of the Maidenhead Advertiser, is not solely a written history of the paper.

Described as ‘a trip through the Maidenhead Advertiser photo archive’ it is full to bursting with pictures that document life in the town from the 1960s onwards.

All of those photos can now be bought online.

The photographs in the book have been carefully hand-picked by the book’s author and previous Tiser editor, Martin Trepte.

They are arranged into categories including civic and social, floods, fires and extreme weather, stars and personalities, sporting Maidenhead, only in local papers, and more.

To view all the pictures in the book go to tinyurl.com/ y4ju8ogx

The book, which costs £4.99, makes a great gift, and is available at selected shops or by visiting tinyurl.com/y2glw3ha