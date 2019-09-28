SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Sat, 28
18 °C
Sun, 29
18 °C
Mon, 30
16 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Days Gone By book photos to be purchased online

    MAIDENHEAD: The book ‘Days Gone By’ published to commemorate the 150th birthday of the Maidenhead Advertiser, is not solely a written history of the paper.

    Described as ‘a trip through the Maidenhead Advertiser photo archive’ it is full to bursting with pictures that document life in the town from the 1960s onwards.

    All of those photos can now be bought online.

    The photographs in the book have been carefully hand-picked by the book’s author and previous Tiser editor, Martin Trepte.

    They are arranged into categories including civic and social, floods, fires and extreme weather, stars and personalities, sporting Maidenhead, only in local papers, and more.

    To view all the pictures in the book go to tinyurl.com/ y4ju8ogx

    The book, which costs £4.99, makes a great gift, and is available at selected shops or by visiting tinyurl.com/y2glw3ha

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved