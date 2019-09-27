New Air Transport Auxiliary exhibition at Maidenhead Heritage Centre

A new exhibition at Maidenhead Heritage Centre is telling the stories of the pilots and flight engineers who made a ‘critical contribution’ during the Second World War.

It marks both the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the war in September 1939, and the 80th anniversary of the formation of the Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA).

The ATA was set-up in August 1939 and in 1940 its headquarters was established at White Waltham Airfield.

During the war men and women recruited for flying were required to have a minimum number of flying hours.

However when the need for recruits increased, people with no flying experience were recruited through adverts in aviation magazines and newspapers.

They include Joy Lofthouse (nee Gough) whose first job was as cashier in Lloyds bank and Wally Handley who had been a motorcycle and Isle of Man TT rider.

Richard said: “It’s got as much social history as aviation history in it, and from that point of view, it’s really valuable.”

The majority of pilots and flight engineers featured in the exhibition lived in and around Maidenhead when they served in the ATA.

Maureen Shiel who was from Cookham also features. She worked for MI5 at Blenheim Palace before joining ATA with no previous flying experience.

There is also information about Stuart Updike, a 22-year-old Washing DC resident, as well as his diary on display.

As well as regular complaints about the English weather, trains, food and lack of decent cigerettes Mr Updike also gives an account of dinner at Cliveden House in 1941 with Lady Astor and Mr and Mrs George Bernard Shaw.

Richard says the Heritage Centre has ‘the leading ATA collection in the world’ including its Spitfire simulator. The exhibition runs until Saturday, November 2.