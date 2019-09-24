Police give advice to owners of high powered cars after series of thefts

Owners of high powered cars have been urged to follow advice from police after a series of burglaries in Maidenhead, Windsor, Slough and South Bucks.

Thieves have been breaking into houses, searching downstairs for the car keys and then using them to steal vehicles parked outside.

More than 30 burglaries have been committed over the last three months.

The thefts which are being investigated as linked have taken place predominantly across the south east of the Thames Valley area.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Gill Fox, based at High Wycombe police station, said: "This burglary series is understandably concerning for the local community and my team are conducting a thorough investigation to identify those responsible.

"While falling victim to a burglary is fortunately rare, I would like to encourage the owners of high powered vehicles to consider the following steps to help reduce their risk of becoming a victim of crime.

"If you have a garage, park your vehicle inside when it's not in use so that it is not visible from the road. If you park your car on a driveway, consider blocking any high powered vehicles that are more desirable to thieves with other vehicles or equipment.

"Wheel clamps and steering wheel locks can be purchased, putting a barrier in place for thieves who intend to steal the car.

“Finally, don't store your keys away from the front door or somewhere that they are easily seen, keep them somewhere that you wouldn't expect to find them and if you can, consider placing them upstairs."