'Life-changing' wellbeing festival comes to Maidenhead

A wellbeing festival saw the people of Maidenhead receive ‘life-changing’ advice this weekend.

Organised by the Preventative Health Service (PHS), the aim was to offer free support to people who are feeling stressed, burned out and anxious by advising on matters like diet, exercise, meditation and more.

On Sunday a multitude of talks and activities took place in High Street and the Nicholsons Centre.

Even a torrential downpour could not stop it, with the majority of stalls moving indoors, creating a thriving environment for visitors.

Michelle Carvill, founder of the PHS, said: “It was fantastic to see everyone inside, the storm actually blew a few of the stalls over.

“The Nicholsons Centre allowed us to bring it indoors, even the live music, and everyone got stuck in."

Earlier this month, the PHS also opened a wellbeing hub inside Nicholsons, next to Clinton Cards, and a variety of inspiring talks took place there on Sunday.

A whole variety of topics and age groups were covered, with one talk entitled ‘how to be fit, well and great at 88’ while another was given by Mad Millenials.

Michelle said: “For the hub, there were queues out of the door at times, it was really well supported.

“The majority of people were asking how they could get involved and make it stay forever.

“The opening of the hub was wonderful, we have had people coming and breaking down in tears because it's a relief that they can come in and have someone to talk to.

“People are saying it's really changed their lives – we really didn’t expect that.”