Lantern building completed at Castle Hill roundabout

A new build described as Maidenhead’s ‘first speculative office development’ for three years has been completed.

The Lantern building, off Marlow Road, by the Castle Hill roundabout, provides 6,000 to 19,2000 sq ft of office space across three floors,

according to Berwick Hill Properties.

It was built with flexible floor plates to maximise space and light in the building and includes cycle storage, changing facilities and on-site parking with electric car charging points.

Speculative office buildings are built without any formal commitment from companies wanting to take up space.

Knight Frank, Savills and LSH have been appointed as joint letting agents.

at Berwick Hill Properties, said: "This is the second speculative development we have delivered in Maidenhead, having built the neighbouring Hanson House that was let to Hanson Group.

“This shows our longstanding commitment to Maidenhead and our belief that occupiers will continue to be attracted to its wealth of amenities, green spaces and excellent talent pool.

“There is already considerable interest from a range of occupiers and this aligns with our commitment to providing best-in-class space.”

William Buttery, associate at Knight Frank, said: “As the first speculative office development to be delivered in Maidenhead in over

three years, Lantern provides the Thames

Valley with much-needed

office space.

“Built to the highest office specification and with first-class amenities, it will appeal to a range of occupiers keen to attract and retain employees in a prominent Thames Valley location.”

