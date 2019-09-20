Residents oppose plans for flats near town centre

Plans for a block of flats near Maidenhead town centre have been opposed by residents who have put together a petition against it of more than 100 signatures.

Maidenhead-based Churchgate Premier Homes submitted an application to build nine apartments on land by the railway crossing in The Crescent.

The site, which was part of a garden, appears as ‘an overgrown area’ according to the application.

But Paul Ringer, who chairs Friends of The Crescent Residents Association, said the plans amounted to ‘overdev-elopment’ and described the proposal for three parking spaces as ‘ludicrous’.

“The Friends of The Crescent Residents Association are fortunate to have architects, town planners, property lawyers, developers

and ecologists amongst our residents and we are prepared for a long battle with the developer and the land owner,” he said.

A petition with 114 signatures has been submitted to the borough, alongside other objections to the development, which include a criticism that the application does not assess whether it would harm protected species like slow worms or bats.

St Mary’s ward councillor Gurch Singh has backed the opposition to it.

A raft of objections has also been sent to the council.

The application states that ‘the site itself does not suffer from any specific

designations or environmental protections’ and is ‘unusual’ as a piece of undeveloped land in central Maidenhead.

The Crescent has a ‘relatively high density’, it states, and adds that the area benefits from nearby transport links and a ‘parking stress survey was carried out which indicates that the

site benefits from significant existing on-street parking capacity’.

It concludes that the

‘proposal would deliver smaller units in a highly sustainable location’.

Use reference 19/02030/ FULL to view the plans.

A date for a decision on the application has not been set yet.