Vote on new council leader scheduled for Tuesday

The borough’s next leader should be chosen at Tuesday’s full council meeting.

Members will be asked to name Simon Dudley’s successor following his shock resignation last week.

The Maidenhead Town Hall meeting will also see members consider a report on how town councils could be set up in Maidenhead and Windsor.

Petitions for both have been set up in favour of establishing the councils and members will be asked to note a report outlining how they would set up.

The Maidenhead town council petition has received more than 130 signatures and will be closed on Friday, October 11.

The Windsor petition has more than 500 signatures and will close on Friday, December 27.

The report notes that if town councils were created then some of the money collected in those areas, which don’t have parish councils, would be given to those bodies.

“This would mean a loss of income to the council of approximately £1.1 million, as the council would no longer be able to raise a precept for unparished areas,” the report states.

“However the council would then aim to pass delivery of functions (such as play areas, allotments etc) to the town councils, of an amount equivalent to the loss of the non-parish recharge.”

Changes to fees for putting up scaffolding, the enlarging of the Maidenhead and Windsor town forums to eleven members each and the appointment of a scrutiny officer are all set to be considered.

A raft of questions from councillors to cabinet members are also set to be asked and three motions will be put forward.

The meeting will take place from 7.30pm on Tuesday, September 24.