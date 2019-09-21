A £2,500 grant from the Louis Baylis Trust will fund Norden Farm's Community Lantern Parade

A £2,500 grant for the Louis Baylis Trust will be used to support Norden Farm’s lantern parade.

The annual event, which is preceded by a six-week period where the community take part in arts workshops, is completely reliant on funding to survive.

“The lantern festival has been going for 11 years and it has grown and grown in that time to now involve a couple of thousand people,” said Robyn Bunyan, education manager at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts.

“The grant Norden Farm received from the Louis Baylis Charitable Trust in July 2019 has helped support the annual community lantern parade which will be returning to illuminate the High Street on Saturday, December 7.”

Norden Farm will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year and its role in education is ‘for the community to be able to offer free activities for members of the public, schools and vulnerable people in the community’.

Throughout the year Norden Farm works with eight local schools involving between 500 and 600 pupils, who help create willow lanterns for the festival.

Discussing the role of arts education and its impact on schoolchildren, Robyn said ‘not everyone is an academic learner’.

She added: “The lantern festival is about celebrating creativity in the local community.”

Norden Farm uses its education, participation and outreach programme to bring arts events and workshops to diverse groups of people within the community.

Through the Farm Out programme it introduces arts activities to primary and secondary school students in the area.

“We rely on the kind support of trusts and foundations to continue to be able to bring the community together to enjoy and experience high quality arts events,” said Robyn.

“The Baylis Trust’s support has played an important role at ensuring the work which Norden Farm is creating is able to reach out to the local community, and for that we are hugely grateful.”