Maidenhead mum nears end of mammoth fundraiser

A mum, who set herself the challenge of completing 12 fundraising events in the course of a year for two causes close to her heart, is about to take on the final one.

Indira Weaver, 41, from Clarefield Drive, has completed 11 challenges so far and the last one is the half marathon in Windsor on September 29.

Her mammoth challenge, which started in October 2018, has included a trip to Siberia, a skydive in Salisbury and a 10k run in Wexham Park, Slough.

One cause to benefit from Indira’s commitment is the intensive care baby unit at Wexham Park Hospital – which saved her son’s life when he was born on December 22, 2014.

Dylan, now four, had respiratory distress and a suspected infection but medics ensured he was allowed home on New Year’s Day, just 10 days later.

The second cause is her childhood friend living in eastern Kazakhstan.

The pair met when they were just 14 but her friend is still living with limited resources in the village Indira grew up in.

She hopes to help her move out of the village with her two children through monies raised.

The funds will be split 50:50 between the two causes and sent to them throughout the year at different intervals.

Indira said: “Whenever I do my events I always think about my friend and how difficult her life is, and I think about my son.

“It is quite challenging because every month I have to do something. It has been life-changing.”

The mum-of-two, who lives with sons Dylan and Daniel, seven, and husband Simon, recalled her half marathon at Dorney Lake in February as being the hardest of her challenges.

She had completed one half marathon before this, in 2009, adding that she liked her high altitude hiking before she had her first child.

“People around me are very interested in what I am doing and I get lots of support and encouragement,” she said.

“The project itself has done probably more for me than I have given back.

“The emotional side of it, the encouragement, support, and feedback, is incredible.”

Indira’s total stands at just under £2,500 at the time of writing. Visit bit.ly/2kjLozG to donate.