Small electrical items and batteries to be collected in Royal Borough

Small electrical items and batteries will be collected from the kerbside as part of normal waste collections from Monday, September 30, the council has announced.

The new scheme, part of the Royal Borough’s contract with Serco, will mean that residents can recycle unwanted small electrical items alongside their other recycling, food waste and textiles.

Items such as toasters, kettles, keyboards, hairdryers and electric shavers will be collected along with their leads and cables, as long as they fit inside a standard size carrier bag.

Residents should place items in the bag and leave it next to their bins on collection day.

Household batteries (not car batteries) will also be collected in the same way but need to be left in a different bag.

Cllr Gerry Clark (Con, Bisham and Cookham), lead member for waste services, said: “We are delighted to be introducing this new service as we look to make recycling as easy as possible.”

Larger items, such as TVs and microwaves, will still need to be taken to the tip for recycling.