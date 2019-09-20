Maidenhead cancer survivor calls on volunteer 'aHuG' knitters

A woman from Maidenhead is looking to recruit knitters to help cancer patients in their recovery.

Carol Anne Doyle, from Monycrower Drive, was diagnosed with endometrial and ovarian cancer eight months ago and found that the action of knitting helped ease the numbness in her fingers, a side effect of chemotherapy.

She set up aHuG to secure volunteer knitters to help produce more knitted scarves that are sent to people going through the same as her.

Carol Anne, 55, has about 20 ‘hug scarves’ ready to distribute and has 150 volunteers already signed up since she launched the website six weeks ago.

She hopes that they will be sent to the Royal Berkshire Hospital, in Reading, and Beatson Hospital, in Glasgow.

Carol Anne, who moved from the Scottish city to Maidenhead three years ago, said: “Fifteen days ago I had no evidence of the disease, so we are all clear.

“[After eight months], it is a nice outcome in the end, but if it had been a negative outcome, it would have still been the right thing to do.

“One of my friends brought me a gift of a box filled with yarn and needles, and I had not knitted for about 25 years.

“She said it would help [the numbness].”

Carol Anne added that she knitted scarves for her two daughters as a way to connect with them when she was not there in person.

“It is almost like wrapping me around them as a kind of comforter,” she added.

“I gave it to them and said this is a mummy hug.

“Then we came up with the idea of getting volunteers on board to make them for people who are going through cancer treatment. There are a lot of dark days either in between or during treatment so a hug is a nice thing.”

To register as a knitter, visit www.ahug.co.uk or sign up to the newsletter via the website.

Carol Anne added that yarn donations are appreciated. Visit the site for more details.