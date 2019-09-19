Oxfam returns to Maidenhead this weekend

11:32AM, Thursday 19 September 2019
Oxfam is returning to the town this weekend after a three-year absence.
The charity shop in 81 High Street, opposite Barclays Bank, is holding a grand opening at 10am on Saturday. Its previous site in The Colonnade was knocked down as part of the town centre development.
Fabrizia Stellione, who managed the old store, is returning to manage the new shop, having spent the intervening period at the Marlow branch.
She said: “This week, while we have been preparing the shop, we have had so many people knocking on the door asking when we are going to open.
“It’s really nice to see they didn’t forget us and are happy to have us back. Oxfam is not just a shop selling things, it’s like a community centre where people come and talk to us.
“They ask about projects we are doing overseas.”
