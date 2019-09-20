Desborough College's new female principal a first for school

Desborough College’s new principal has become the first female to take on the role in the history of the school, which dates back to 1894 when it was Maidenhead County Grammar School.

Maggie Callaghan took over from retiring head Paul Frazer at the start of the academic year.

The college in Shoppenhangers Road is a boys school with a co-ed sixth-form.

A former principal at Oakbank School in Reading, with experience as a deputy head, Mrs Callaghan is looking forward to shaping ‘the gentlemen of the future’.

“I am so excited. The boys came back at the beginning of last week – they are just lovely,” Mrs Callaghan told the Advertiser.

“My main drive as head is to teach about the holistic boy, the whole boy, and academic qualifications – but qualifications that are right for the boys that we are sending out to the world.

“Ensuring everything we do – the boys are at the heart [of it].

“Does it work for the boys? If yes, we will keep it, if no, does it need tweaking?”

Mrs Callaghan, who lives in Fleet, Hampshire, joked that there was ‘no pressure’ at being appointed the first female in the role since the school was founded.

She added that the role was the only one she applied for at the time of searching but was impressed with what she found.

She added: “I am quite picky, it was the only job I applied for.

“I came and had a look around and was really intrigued by the holistic approach.

“I was really impressed with what I saw, I got a really good vibe from it.”