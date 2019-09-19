In pictures: Maidenhead Town Show 2019

Hundreds of people made the most of the September sunshine on Saturday for the sixth Maidenhead Town Show.

The event, organised by the Craft Coop, aims to celebrate creativity in the community and took place at the top of the high street.

Craft stalls packed the town centre as small businesses showcased their products, while live music from Maidenhead-based acts such as Tara Deane entertained crowds.

The show also had a competitive element included in categories like photography and jewellery, while the dog show was one of the biggest draws.

Despite his namesake receiving a slightly more hostile reception this week in Luxembourg, Boris the rescue dog came out on top and wore his ribbon with pride.

Other pooches tucked into dog-friendly ice cream as two-legged visitors browsed the many food stalls or enjoyed a pint in the sunshine.

Event organiser Lisa Hunter said she was ‘really happy’ with how the day went.

“There is a great atmosphere in the high street and it is wonderful to see how many people came down to enjoy it,” she said.

“All the stallholders really enjoyed the day.”

The event attracted about 300 people to Maidenhead’s high street and gave charities such as Thames Hospice the chance to reach more people.

Lisa singled out the addition of a live 3D printer workshop this year, which was brought to the show courtesy of ‘Handy Dan’.

“It is attracting more people.” she said.

“It is to showcase the people who have small businesses who make handmade products, and on the flipside there is the entertainment – giving them a platform and to celebrate everything that is wonderful about Maidenhead.”