In pictures: Ross Kemp supports Thames Hospice fundraiser

The launch of a hospice’s largest ever fundraiser drew a big crowd in Maidenhead High Street on Saturday.

Actor and documentary-maker Ross Kemp helped bring in the numbers as Thames Hospice promoted its Raise the Roof campaign.

The charity is trying to raise the final £3million needed to complete its new complex at Bray Lake.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Gary Muir (Con, Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury) was among the visitors and crowds gathering at the Thames Hospice stall were treated to a performance by street dance group Avenue Dance Company.

Debbie Raven, Thames Hospice chief executive, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support of our community in Maidenhead for the launch of our Raise the Roof appeal.

“Thank you to everyone who came along to our shop to celebrate with us and donate.

“Special thank you to Ross Kemp for showing his support for our appeal, and to the deputy mayor who helped us spread the word to raise the final £3million needed for our hospice.”

Events have also been held in Dedworth and Windsor.

Earlier this month, Ms Raven told the Advertiser the project is ‘the most important thing I will ever do’.

She added: “We really, really need community support to help us finish the building. It is critical. I can’t stress how important it is.”

Thames Hospice provides expert care to people with life-limiting illnesses in East Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire.

The demand for the charity’s services has outgrown its Windsor site.

The new hospice will cost £22million by completion and be based in eight acres by Bray Lake. It will have 28 inpatient rooms and space for families to stay overnight, among other vital facilities.

Visit www.raisetheroof2020. org.uk for further information.