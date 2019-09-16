In pictures: the sixth annual Cookham and Maidenhead Arts Trail

The sixth annual Cookham and Maidenhead Arts Trail showcased once again the creativity and flair that artists from the area have to offer.

The festival of arts, which took place across Cookham and Maidenhead over the weekend, allowed the public to meet artists in their studios and see how they make their art.

All 18 venues, boasting works by 32 different artists, were within a five-mile radius of each other, allowing art enthusiasts to walk to as many as they fancied over Saturday and Sunday.

The artists on display at the trail included painters, ceramicists, photographers, textilers, jewellers and more.

The mayor, Cllr Sayonara Luxton, attended the trail. She said: “We are lucky enough to have a rich, diverse and thriving art community in our borough.

“The Cookham and Maidenhead Arts Trail is a wonderful, free opportunity for residents to enjoy a wide range of art created by local artists who in turn get an opportunity to showcase their pieces.

“I hope that the arts trail is here for many years to come and I encourage anyone to get out and see some fantastic art from photography and painting to sculpture and jewellery.”

Rosemary Barker, of Cookham and Madienhead Arts Trail, added: "The standard of work was quite remarkable and of high quality across all categories and this was reflected in the supportive comments by visitors.

"Clearly the public enjoyed being able to talk with artists and understand the story behind their creations.

"In many instances people return to those artists in whom they've developed an interest. However, there are many new visitors eager to look and learn about the creative work produced by local artists and crafts people."