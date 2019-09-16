Entries open for Maidenhead Boundary Walk

Entries are open for the annual Maidenhead Boundary Walk, which will see teams trek around the town’s old border next month.

The 13.1 mile walk is a tradition continued by the Rotary Club of Maidenhead and Rotary Club of Maidenhead Bridge and is an ideal fundraiser for charities.

Jim Howles, the chairman of the walk’s organising team, said: “We prefer them to be raising money for charity, it’s in aid of a good cause and we like to think we are helping local, national and international activities.

“Last year was our biggest event ever which we’re trying to top. We had 650 walkers last year and we raised in excess of £20,000.”

The walk will take place on Sunday, October 6.

The group with the most walkers will get a trophy and new for this year’s walk is a ‘treasure hunt’, which is a quiz to be completed as trekkers progress on the route.

All correct quiz sheets will be entered into a draw to win a three-course meal for two at the Hind’s Head, a Sunday for lunch two at the Emperor of India and a £50 cash prize.

Jim said: “It was a council event in the 1930s called ‘beating the bounds’ and the local councillors used to have to walk the boundaries of the town as part of their council tenure.”

The clubs say the walk has medieval routes dating back to when parishes would affirm their boundaries by beating boundary marks with wands and pray for protection and blessings for the land.

The walk will start at Boulters Lock car park from 9 – 10.30am and head through Bray, Cox Green, Maidenhead Thicket and Pinkneys Green before heading back via Widbrook Common.

Adults must pay £5 to enter, £1 for a child and a group of more than 15 adults costs £20.

Visit www.boundarywalk.org.uk for information.