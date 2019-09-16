Annual Ploughing Match & Dog Show returns at the end of the month

Ploughmen and women will have the opportunity to showcase their expertise in the field at the end of the month.

The 166th Annual Ploughing Match & Dog Show is organised by the Royal East Berks Agricultural Association (REBAA).

It will take place at Stubbings Farm in Burchetts Green Lane on Sunday, September 29.

In addition to ploughing and crop classes there are also domestic classes with a number of cups up for grabs.

They include the Lady Rycroft Cup for preserves, The Joy Cup for Flowers and Plants and the Mrs A Dunn Cup for sweet treats and cheese scones.

Classes for children, aged six years and under and those aged from seven to 12 years, include a homemade scarecrow, a painted stone and baking classes.

Anyone who thinks their pooch is a contender for best puppy, best veteran or waggiest tail can enter them into the dog show, which starts at 12.30pm.

The event also has a bird of prey stand, children’s rides, commercial and food and drink stands, an ice cream van, a bar, metal detecting, a trailer ride around the show and more.

Anyone wanting to enter domestic classes needs to complete an entry form by Monday, September 16 – found at www.rebaa.co.uk/show-day-classes-entry-form/