Maidenhead Show to take over town on Saturday

Maidenhead Town Show will take over the High Street on Saturday.

Organised annually by Craft Coop the event has been celebrating local creativity since 2013.

Classes will be entered in the categories baking, crafts, crochet, horticulture, knitting, photography, preserves and sewing.

Not just an opportunity to put talents on display however - there’s plenty for adults and children to see and do.

A kids garden zone outside the old post office on Maidenhead High Street will provide a space for little crafters to make fairy doors and treasure chests - completely free of charge.

They can also get their faces painted, create some sand art and meet Berkshire’s entry in Miss Mermaid UK.

For the grown-ups there’s a 3D printing workshop and outside Off the Tap from 10.30am-4.30pm live music and dance performances.

Acts include Tara Deane, Elizabeth Fenton school of Dance, Eagle Claw Kung Fu School UK Lion Dance and Kung Fu Demo Team, Lisa Kenny, The Friendly Bombs Theatre Company and many more.

Storytelling sessions for all the family will be run by Maidenhead Drama Guild will be held at 10.30am, 12pm and 3.30pm.

​The show, which runs from 10am-4.30pm from near the Boy and the Boat statue, also has food vendors and craft stalls up and down the High Street.

Show entry forms are being accepted until tomorrow at 4.30pm and submissions should be submitted by 9-10:30am on Saturday.

For the full line-up of acts and to find out more go to www.maidenheadshow.co.uk