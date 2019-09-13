Former Advertiser editor picks up award

Former ’Tiser editor Martin Trepte picked up his British Empire Medal for services to the newspaper industry on Tuesday.

Martin, who edited the title for more than 20 years, was presented with the medal by James Puxley, the Lord Lieutenant of Berkshire, at Reading Town Hall.

It rewards achievements or contributions of hands-on service to a community.

Martin said: “It was a really lovely ceremony. It was actually very, very special. An unforgettable memory.

“I think I said at the time (when he was previously announced as being given the medal) it is a great honour to have your contribution recognised.

“It is recognition not just for me but for local papers in

general and the Advertiser, in particular the work it does in the community.”

Martin has since joined the board at press regulator IPSO and written a local history book called Days Gone By (available to buy on the ’Tiser website).