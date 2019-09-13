Business Connect networking event returns at Maidenhead United

Businesses can take part in a networking session before cheering on high-flying Maidenhead United at two upcoming National League fixtures.

The Magpies will be hosting their Business Connect events at York Road to coincide with the club’s games against Dover Athletic on Tuesday, September 24 and AFC Fylde on Tuesday, October 29.

The sessions, in partnership with the Advertiser, aim to provide an ‘informal but successful way’ for local businesses of all sizes to connect with each other and create new opportunities.

A guest speaker from Utility Alliance, business community sponsor for the Magpies, has been lined up for the networking session later this month.

Phil Strachan, from Stangebrew, will then talk to guests about making their business stand-out from the crowd ahead of the club’s game against The Coasters in October.

Sian Lancaster, commercial partnership manager at Maidenhead United, said: “Maidenhead United and the Maidenhead Advertiser’s long-term partnership is underpinned by our shared commitment to maximise our community involvement and that includes the business community.

“We are therefore pleased to continue with our successful and popular Business Connect events.”

Each session starts at 6pm and includes a three-course dinner with wine in the Alan Devonshire Hospitality Suite and reserved seating in the main stand.

Tickets cost £50 per person plus VAT.

Visit https://maidenheadunitedfc.ktckts.com/event/mufc1920hosh07/maidenhead-united-v-dover-athletic to book for the next session.