Maidenhead Fire Station to raise money for charity by washing cars and cycling 200k

The start of autumn marks a busy period of fundraising for Maidenhead Fire Station.

In September firefighters will hold a fundraising car wash and in October the station’s blue watch will take on a 200 kilometre bike ride.

The total raised from both fundraisers will be shared between The Fire Fighters Charity, which supports past and present members of the UK’s fire services, and the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service.

The car wash, which has a suggested donation of £5, will take place at the Bridge Road station on Saturday, September 21 from 10am-4pm.

The following month, nine firefighters will set off on the ‘Remembrance Ride for the Fallen’.

They will leave from the station on Monday, October 14 and arrive at The Menin Gate Memorial to the Missing in Ypres, Belgium on Thursday, October.

Here they will take part in The Last Post Ceremony and lay a wreath.

The idea to take part in the ride came from station manager Hayden Jenkins.

Kevin Wood, also known as ‘Woody’, is one of the firefighters taking on the challenge.

He said: “We wanted to do something because we hadn’t done anything for a few years and he [Hayden] wanted to go to Ypres to pay our respects to the soldiers who lost their lives.”

All of blue watch put in £200 to cover the ferries and accommodation on the trip.

Sword Services, which manages critical infrastructure, has also made a very ‘generous’ contribution towards these costs.

The Slough-based business has also lent the group a minibus for the four day trip and Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue is providing a van to transport the bikes and act as a support vehicle.

Seasoned cyclist Woody, 54, said: “We’ve tried to peg it at a level for the people who haven’t had a lot of cycling experience, it’s going to be fun.”

Amy crook, fire safety inspection officer (East Hub) will also be doing the ride.

She said: "We are all feeling very excited about the ride, but equally as nervous as we know how hard this ride will be."

"I would say the thing we are most worried about are any steep hills, very steep hills - they are a killer - but apart from that we are looking forward to the ride and enjoying such a wonderful experience together as a team, and raising money for such worthy causes."

See www.justgiving.com/teams/200kforthefallen to donate.