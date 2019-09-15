Students from Elizabeth Fenton School of Dancing to follow dreams full-time

Five students from the Elizabeth Fenton School of Dancing will start full-time at dance and theatre schools across the UK this month.

Founded in 1977, the Marlow Road school offers classes for children from three to 18.

Gracie Greenleaf, 16, has overcome scoliosis to study musical theatre at Amersham College.

Her back condition was noticed in her dance classes and resulted in a major operation two years ago to correct her spine.

After being been told by doctors she might never dance again, the dancer worked hard to get back to fitness and is ‘now able to follow her dreams’.

Eden Harley, 18, is heading north to Scotland to train as a ballerina at Ballet West and Megan Wardle, 16, is beginning a dance course at the Arts Educational School in west London.

Emily Lewington, 16, has won a place at Bird College in Kent to study musical theatre and Isabella Antinoro is following her passion for dance to study at Wilkes Academy of Performing Arts in Swindon.

Felicity Stewart, principal at the Elizabeth Fenton School of Dancing said: “I am incredibly proud of what each of these students has achieved.

“They have all worked so hard to get to where they are today and it is so rewarding to watch them grow up and follow their dreams.

“The teachers of the school have mentored them throughout the years and we are so excited to see where their journeys will lead them.

“We wish them every bit of luck and success in their further training and careers.”

