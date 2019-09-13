Furze Platt infants and juniors launch under shared flag

This year marks the first that Furze Platt Infant and Junior schools will work together under the same flag.

Furze Platt Infant and Junior schools have formed the Furze Platt Primary Federation, with the two separate schools working closer together than before to help make children’s school lives from ages four to 11 the best it can be.

Mike Wallace, who took over as executive headteacher in the summer, will now preside over both schools, with pupils back at school on Thursday last week.

He said: “It is going to be a very exciting few years where we look at how we can further develop the schools and work closer together.

“Day to day, the idea is that nothing will be different for the children. Change is a process built on what works best, not just on a whim. The schools have their own identities and nuances, we have to take those and really build on them.”

The main purpose of the federation is to help staff work and communicate better with each other.

Mr Wallace feels that if more staff are working with children over a longer period, that will benefit them greatly.

He has taken on the role of executive head having previously served as head of the junior school. Anna Clark is the new head of juniors, and Jane Indge is head of infants.

Since the federation was formed, the two schools’ combined total of 80 staff have got together for training.

Mr Wallace said: “We were sharing best practices and having a proper dialogue with each other. We want to keep our identities.

“It’s not one school, the schools are separa