In pictures: Cox Green Horticultural and Craft Show

The Cox Green Horticultural and Craft show was ‘an excellent day with a lively atmosphere’ on Saturday.

The show took place at Cox Green Youth and Community Centre in Highfield Lane.

More than 60 children and adult entrants exhibited their hard work in classes across fruit, vegetables, flowers, cookery, preserves, knitting, handiwork, art and photography.

Class awards were evenly spread throughout the show – in the horticultural section alone 14 individuals came away with a win.

Many entrants entered multiple classes – Eileanor Phelan, 10, won the trophy for most wins and Ian Wilson was awarded the trophy for most points across the sections.

Helen Ford, chairman of the show organising committee, said: “It was an excellent day with a lively atmosphere.

“There were several new exhibitors in all the sections, most of whom won at least one class they entered, and the children’s sections were extremely well supported.

“The show is run as a community event and was well attended by the public with nearly 100 turning up in the afternoon to see the displays, which were of high quality.”

Advertiser editor James Preston presented trophies at the event, he said: “I was delighted to be invited to give out prizes at the show and see such a fantastic display of talent, skill and craft from all ages.”