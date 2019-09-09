Work of Maidenhead artist in Sunday Times Watercolour Competition

A painting by a Maidenhead artist has been selected as part of the UK’s most prestigious watercolour prize.

Josie Clouting’s painting ‘Almost Lost’ will be exhibited as part of the Sunday Times Watercolour Competition 2019.

Almost Lost by Josie Clouting

In its 32nd year, the competition – ‘a celebration of watercolour and water-based media in all forms’ – is open to all UK-based artists.

The 29-year old, who gained her degree in fine art from Norwich University Of The Arts, has only recently started working ‘seriously’ as an artist.

She divides her week between 124 Studios in the Nicholsons Centre and working part-time at Picture This Art & Framing in Larch Gates, Altwood Bailey.

Josie said: “At Christmas I had another framing job elsewhere that was full-time and I thought, this isn’t what I wanted to be doing forever and I realised art is really what I wanted to do.”

She found out about the competition from her boyfriend’s mum, who saw it

in the paper and said ‘you should enter this’.

The piece Josie submitted – Almost Lost – was made using acrylic paints, which are water-soluble and gouache, an opaque watercolour.

It is based on Bodmin Moor in Cornwall, where Josie spent a week’s holiday and experienced ‘feeling humbled and overwhelmed by the landscape’.

“Bodmin Moor still feels wild and open, with the possibility of losing yourself,” she said.

“I took lots of photographs and made that a painting back in the studio using the photographs, and a sketchbook of watercolour studies I made outdoors.”

Josie most likes depicting landscapes and enjoys painting outside, known as ‘en plein air’.

The painting is typical of her style, which she describes as ‘really colourful and semi-abstract’.

“I love using colour and I hope that comes across in the painting.”

The artist thinks her painting is ‘a bit of a risk’. She said: “It’s a bit more abstract than a lot of the things they’re used to seeing, but it’s worth a try, it’s always worth a try.”

Almost Lost can be found at Mall Galleries in The Mall, London between September

17-22.

In addition Josie is in the running to win a prize in The People’s Landscape – an exhibition at Claydon House in Buckinghamshire, which runs from Saturday until Wednesday, October 2.

Josie and her Nicholsons studio is also stop number 17 on The Cookham and Maidenhead Art trail which will take place at between Saturday September 14 – Sunday, September 15.

Find out more about the art trail at www.camat.org.uk/ and to see more of Josie’s work follow her on Instagram at @josiecltg