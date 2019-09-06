Former contestant on The Voice gives message of hope through new music

A singer whose time on talent show The Voice came to an end when her personal struggles were made public hopes to show others ‘there’s life after the pain’.

In 2016 Beth Morris, 28, was through to the live finals of the BBC show when she found out a tabloid newspaper was going to print a story about her taking cocaine.

The former Newlands Girls' School pupil said: “It came out about the whole drug scandal and I voluntarily left, but I wouldn’t have been able to continue.”

She added: “I did have an issue with it, I was a drug addict.”

“I had struggled with severe mental health issues for many years, from basically being a pained young girl looking for things externally to fix things internally.”

Beth had battled and received treatment for eating disorders, chronic anxiety, manic depression and body dysmorphia and said seeing herself on screen bought out ‘self-loathing behaviours’.

“All addictive behaviours and mental disorders are a reaction to a primary cause which usually boils down to us just being in pain,” she said.

“It’s that very pain that has allowed me to have gone on such a beautiful journey.”

Beth, who performs as Luna LePage, said that being publicly shamed was ‘incredibly painful’.

After leaving the show, a management team which helps struggling artists ‘scooped’ her up and flew her out to rehab in Thailand as part of a scheme called Support Act.

She then went on to the Karma Sound Residential Recording Studio.

Ever since Beth has not touched drugs, doesn’t drink alcohol, and no longer has to battle her mental health.

She said: “I’m stronger, happier and more self assured than I’ve ever been in my life and that’s all down to recovery and my music.”

“I’m now writing to come back and share all the light, all the darkness and everything in between and I think it’s really important for anyone to know there’s life after the pain.”

As well as showing others ‘there’s a beautiful light at the end of the tunnel’ through her music, Beth also works as a recovery coach – helping young adults who have ‘an array of mental health issues’ transition into ‘normal life’.

She said: “If I can be that example in order to help people get well, or shine their own light within themselves, then it’s all been worth it for me.”

Hoping to give back to the community which has supported her, Beth will perform songs from her new album at The Old Court in St Leonard’s Road, Windsor on Friday, October 11.

Her second song, OBE, will be released on Friday, September 13.

To find out more about Beth’s music go to her Instagram @LunaLePage or her Facebook page I AM LUNA

For tickets to her concert next month visit www.oldcourt.org/Sales/events/luna-lapage/ticket