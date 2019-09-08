Theresa May shows her support on visit to The Dash Charity

Former PM Theresa May paid a visit to The Dash Charity on Friday.

Annually the charity supports more than 500 victims of domestic abuse, and their children, across Windsor, Maidenhead, South Bucks and Slough.

Maidenhead MP Mrs May met the new chief executive Alison Bourne.

Alison said: “It was a pleasure to host Theresa May here at Dash and tell her about the work that we are delivering across the community.”

The proposed legislation will introduce a definition of domestic abuse that includes emotional and economic abuse for the first time.

“Theresa is a strong advocate of domestic abuse and is determined to bring the new Domestic Abuse bill into law.”

It is aimed at making it easier to prosecute perpetrators and provide more support for victims.

The Dash Charity provides a telephone helpline, community based 121 support, specialist refuge accommodation and training and awareness raising.

If you or someone you know needs help, or just someone to talk to, call 01753 549865 or visit our website for more information www.thedashcharity.org.uk