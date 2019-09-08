Healthy Millennial Minds festival takes place at Cardinal Clinic

Organisers of a free one-day mental health festival were ‘delighted at the positive reaction’.

The Healthy Millennial Minds festival was a collaboration between Cardinal Clinic, a private mental health clinic, and not-for-profit organisation Mad Millennials (MM).

It took place at the grounds of the clinic in Oakley Green Road on Saturday.

MM was founded by Charlotte Brockman, from Maidenhead and her friend, Lauren Bamford, to support those who reached young adulthood in the early 21st century with their mental health.

Left to right, Lauren Bamford and Charlotte Brockman. Photo credit: Charlie Brown.

At the festival attendees could find out more about mental health and learn practical tips and tools to help them maintain their wellbeing, including understanding and managing anxiety

They could also learn about social media pressures and take part in relaxation workshops, as well as yoga and mindfulness sessions.

Charlotte said: “With increasing levels of mental health issues reported among millennials, we decided that it was important for us to raise awareness of these issues and also to provide much needed support to those who have concerns around their own mental wellness.

“As it was the first event of its kind in Berkshire we were delighted at the positive reaction to the event and at how many people came along and took part on the day.”

