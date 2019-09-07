Children of Advertiser competition collect their prizes

Winners of a Maidenhead Advertiser competition came to Bell Street to collect their prizes on Thursday.

The children’s comprehension and viewpoint competition was part of Maidenhead’s Big Read Festival which took place from Saturday, March 2 to Sunday, March 17.

Based on their age category children answered a sheet of questions relating to one of three stories found in a current edition of the paper.

Sam Cranch, 11, Nesha Nagarajan, eight, and six-year-old Mya Aston were all selected as winners.

They came to the Advertiser office with family in tow to be presented with a certificate, pens and WHSmith vouchers from editor James Preston.

James said: “We were incredibly impressed by the entries by Sam, Nesha and Mya. A big well done to all three of them.”

Chairman of the Big Read Festival, Stephan Stephan, also attended. He said: “It is so good for the Maidenhead Advertiser to take part in Maidenhead’s Big Read in addition to the financial support given by the Louis Baylis Trust.”