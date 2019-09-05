Maidenhead Farmers Market to celebrate 20th birthday

Maidenhead Farmers’ Market will celebrate its 20th birthday on Sunday.

A birthday carrot cake, provided by Celtic Bakers, will be available for all at the market in Grove Road car park, which runs from 10am to 1pm.

When the market was formed in September 1999, the idea of buying directly from producers was still novel, but now almost every town and village has a market.

All customers will also receive a £2 voucher, which can be spent at any stall at the market, available from the tea stall.