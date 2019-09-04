Former Maidenhead Advertiser editor's book flies off shelves

Copies of a book written by former Advertiser editor Martin Trepte have flown off the shelves.

Highway Stores and Post Office, in Highway Avenue, has sold ‘well over 100’ copies of Days Gone By, according to co-owner Harminder Sembi.

The book was written to coincide with the Advertiser’s 150th birthday celebrations and features archive photos of how the town looked down the years.

“I just tell the customers what it is all about,” he said.

“I think once you talk to them they have a quick look at the pictures and they buy it.”

Other locations selling Days Gone By include the Maidenhead Heritage Centre, Braywick Heath, Maidenhead Library, Goyals, Maidenhead Community Centre, Peakes Menswear and Woodlands Park Village Centre in Waltham Road.