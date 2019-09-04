In pictures: Norden Farm's Community Kite Festival

Hundreds of people turned out to fly their kites on Punt Hill on Sunday at an event

described as ‘a perfect end to the summer holidays’.

It was the second Community Kite Festival organised by the Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, Altwood Road.

As well as shop-bought kites, people flew handmade creations, made at kite workshops put by on Norden Farm and led by the Community Kite Project. The project also worked with community groups, including Thames Valley Adventure Playground, Achieving for Children and Family Friends.

The festival, in Boyn Grove Park, Courthouse Road, also had an acoustic stage with live acts. Festival goers relax-ed on the grass and soaked up the atmosphere watching

Tomorrow Bird, Tara Deane and her Band, Lewis and Bros, and Cannibal perform.

Maidenhead’s Eagle Claw Kung Fu School showcased their lion dance and poet Simon Mole led interactive storytelling sessions based on his book ‘Kites’.

Food was provided by Pizza Pals, Barbarian Grill Ltd and MD Ice and Norden Farm’s Cafe Bar team served drinks, including beer from Marlow-based Rebellion Brewery.

Norden Farm’s artistic director Jane Corry said: ‘The kite festival was a perfect end to the summer holidays.

“It felt like the whole community came out to fly kites, enjoy the live music and have fun in this beautiful park. It’s just brilliant to see everyone enjoying the day.”

The Kite Festival and Workshops are supported by the Shanly Foundation, the Royal Borough, The Louis Baylis (Maidenhead Advertiser) Charitable Trust and The Cyril Taylor Charitable Foundation.