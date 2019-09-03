Theresa May visits Maidenhead Camera Club exhibition

Visitors to the Maidenhead Camera Club’s 130th anniversary exhibition last week included MP Theresa May and Royal Borough mayor Sayonara Luxton.

Mrs May was there on Friday browsing the club’s selection of photographs to celebrate the milestone with club chairman Paul Morgan, while Cllr Luxton attended two days before.

The exhibition is open in the Nicholsons Centre until Sunday, opposite the old Argos shop, with the club’s 130th season starting this week – Tuesday - at the Cox Green Community Centre in Highfield Lane.

Theresa May told the Advertiser: "I think its important for people to be able to come together in a club, share their experiences and learn from eachother, and just get that greater experience of photography.

“It is great to see that the club has this tremendous history, and is still going strong with so many members, and members producing such a wide variety of photographs. Long may the club continue.”

The former prime minister took a particular fondness to a photo of the Flying Scotsman on Maidenhead railway bridge, adding it is ‘a great Maidenhead photograph’.

“I think it is important that this exhibition is on because hopefully there will be some new members for the camera club from this, and it shows the great range of talent we have here in Maidenhead.”

Mayor Sayonara Luxton

Chairman Paul added that thousands of people have been attending the exhibition, with Cllr Luxton particulary interested in an article from 1891 by the Advertiser that details the club’s formation.

“We are very pleased to have been around that long, but it gives us a great opportunity, with the support of the Nicholsons, to have the exhibition and show off what members do,” he said.

Visit www.maidenhead.cc