Charity noticeboard (August 29)

MAIDENHEAD: A few tickets are still available for the fundraising River Thames Cruise being run by Maidenhead Heritage Centre on Thursday, September 5. Richard Poad, chairman of the Maidenhead Heritage Trust, said: “Passengers enjoying the riverside scenery and the live commentary are promised possible sightings of crocodiles on Bray Reach and at Bourne End, not to mention of £17million mansion which has never been occupied.”

The cruise will leave Maidenhead at 10am and return at 3pm. Tickets are £25 per person, or £20 for Friends of Maidenhead Heritage Centre.

Tickets are available online at tinyurl.com/y5opfqzk or in person at the heritage centre in Park Street.

BRAY: This weekend is the last opportunity to enjoy Summer Sunday Church Teas at St Michael’s Church hall, in Bray High Street.

Money raised through the sale of tea and cake between 3-5pm will be used towards the running costs of the church.

There will also be the opportunity to buy raffle tickets for a chance to win the first prize of ‘lunch for two at Roux at Skindles’.

Other prizes include an appointment at Bray Studio and a £50 voucher from Jerry Rook, the butcher and delicatessen in Holyport.

The raffle money raised is shared equally between Thames Hospice and St Michael’s Church.

TOWN CENTRE: Monello Hairdressing is holding a ‘Brave the Shave’ event to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support on Saturday, September 15.

Mark Smith, barber at the salon in Providence Place, will be shaving his head along with his mum, Teresa Lomax, and one of her work colleagues.

The head shaving will take place at the hairdressers at 7.30pm before staff head over to The Maiden’s Head in High Street for a party and live band.

Staff have been collecting money for Macmillan in the salon and will also be accepting donations on the Saturday night.

ASCOT: Learn more about the Berkshire Community Foundation at its fund-raising wine and cheese reception next month.

The event at Ascot Racecourse will include a talk from Hugo Vickers, the author, broadcaster and journalist who is patron of the Me2 Club, which helps young people with additional needs and disabilities in the Wokingham borough.

The foundation gives grants to local charities and community groups.

All proceeds from the tickets to the event will go to supporting both the foundation and Me2 Club.

Visit https:// tinyurl.com/ y48g29n7 for details.

OAKLEY GREEN: A yoga and wellbeing event for the charity Maggie-Mae’s Lighthouse will take place tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday.

It is the first event held to raise money for the charity which was set up by Leah and David Morgan in the name of their daughter who died of leukaemia in March last year aged 18 months.

Held at Alexander First School in Oakley Green, the two-day event starts at 7pm on Friday and continues until 5pm on Saturday.

Friday includes evening yoga sessions, a gong and singing bowl bath and meditation around a fire pit.

‘Perfect for all ages’ Saturday involves a variety of levels and styles of yoga, mindfulness and heartfulness meditation, holistic therapy tents, music and fun activities.

Food and drink are available on both days and there is the option of camping overnight for an additional fee.

Buy tickets and find out more at tinyurl.com/ yya678qb

BRAYWICK: The monthly social meeting of the Parkinson’s UK Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead branch will take place at SportsAble in Braywick Road on Monday, September 9.

The meeting, running from 2pm-4pm, will include a talk, titled Communication and swallowing changes in Parkinson’s disease, from two specialist speech and language therapists at the Berkshire Healthcare Foundation Trust.

It will be followed by refreshments, a quiz and some gentle yoga-based exercise.

For more details call Paulann Walker on 01628 603752.