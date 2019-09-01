Discovery Maidenhead Rotary clubs in the town

Rotarians are ordinary people from all walks of life who like to play a part in making

extraordinary things happen.

With a range of local,national and international projects to get involved in, the 150 members of Maidenhead’s three Rotary clubs – together with a Rotaract Club for 18-30s – use their time and vocational skills to help others.

But they also have plenty of opportunities to make friends and have fun along the way.

Members can get involved as much, or as little, as their time allows.

Each club operates independently but they are all part of Rotary International, a worldwide organisation of men and women with the common aim of helping those in need and working towards world understanding and peace.

Under the umbrella of ‘Rotary in Maidenhead’ the town’s clubs are either the driving force or a key supporter of many popular community events.

Projects range from the annual Boundary Walk, which has enabled good causes to raise £500,000, and Maidenhead’s Got Talent, which showcases the skills of young performers, to the free Easter family fun day and providing many of the volunteers for Maidenhead Festival.

The clubs also run individual initiatives for youngsters, promoting literacy and numeracy, public speaking and CV and interview skills, and organise events and trips for pensioners and disadvantaged children.

Each club also has international projects they support, such as providing free dental care at a clinic in Kenya, education and training for girls abandoned at birth in India, and a European youth programme to promote friendship and self development.

Collectively the clubs have supported Rotary’s international drive to virtually eradicate polio, which was recently praised by Theresa May in Parliament.

They have also been staunch backers of Shelterbox, Rotary’s disaster relief charity which has helped more than a million people in the immediate aftermath of natural and man-made catastrophes.

But, for its members, Rotary offers much in return.

Lisa Hunter, a former member of Rotaract and now president of the Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club, said: “I’m a Rotarian because I want to make the world a better place and Rotary gives me that very opportunity.

“Whether that’s volunteering at the local food bank, rolling my sleeves up to do a DIY project or travelling overseas to help rebuild a school demolished by the 2015 Nepalese earthquake, with Rotary anything is possible.”

She added: “Rotary will forever be a part of me and my family’s life. I honestly can’t imagine not being a Rotarian.

“I have learned new skills, made life-long friends and made a difference.”

Eddie Clarke, a member of the Rotary Club of Maidenhead for 37 years, said: “I started my locksmithing and security business in Maidenhead in 1980 and I joined Rotary because I felt a need

to put something back into the community I lived and worked in.

“Rotary quite simply has been an essential part of my life, forming my most close friendships over the years.

“Working on projects within the community or fundraising for international initiatives, it has brought me into contact with wonderful people and great fellowship.

“It has also been a great networking organisation and I would encourage anybody in business to consider joining Rotary as a great way to get know other business people in your hometown, while at the same time having a great deal of fun.”

Find a club that suits you

There are three very active Rotary Clubs in Maidenhead, as well as a Rotaract Club for 18-30 year olds. All offer a wide variety of social and fundraising events and opportunities for their members.

They meet at different times so there should be one to suit everyone:

Maidenhead Rotary Club: meets weekly at Monday lunchtime at Desborough Bowling Club.

Maidenhead Thames Rotary Club: meets twice a month, on the second and fourth Monday, at 7pm at the Holiday Inn.

Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club: meets twice a month on first and third Sunday at 10.30am in the upstairs area in Costa Coffee on the High Street,

Maidenhead Rotaract Club:

This club is for 18-30 year olds and meets at 8pm, on the first Tuesday of the month at the Rose pub and the third Tuesday of the month at The Bear pub.

Contact details for all of these clubs are at: www.rotary-in-maidenhead.org.uk

Learn more about Rotary

Rotary is more than 100 years old and is the largest charitable organisation of its type in the world

It has 1.2million members in 35,000 clubs across more than 200 countries

It has donated more than $3billion (£2.45b) to sustainable causes

It has championed the eradica-tion of polio with 2.5billion children immunised

In Great Britain and Ireland Rotary has 47,000 members in 1,700 clubs

Together they donate 16 million volunteer hours a year