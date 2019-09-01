Former women's editor for the Advertiser releases second book

The second book of a former women’s editor for the Advertiser will be released on Thursday.

Christine Holland, 86, who now lives in Aylesbury, has written The Visits under her pen name Christine Brown.

The book is about a selection of the individuals she met during her 10 years as an official prison visitor from about 1990-2000.

“I did enjoy them, you meet different people” she said. “You just have to talk to people who have different lives to yours and have a normal conversation.”

The first book written by Christine was called Goodbye Patrick.

It is about Christine’s, and her then husband’s, experience of adopting their five children.

The title of the book makes reference to the fifth little boy the couple were expecting before ‘they gave us a girl instead’.

Christine has also written a third book which is in the process of being published. It is a memoir about family life in Scotland where she was born and brought up.

