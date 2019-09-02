Maidenhead Town Show on Saturday, September 14

Traditional attractions more often found in a village show will line Maidenhead High Street on Saturday, September 14.

The Maidenhead Town Show, organised annually by the community artisan shop the Craft Coop, will include a dog show at 2pm.

There will also be stalls and competitions to enter, including baking, crafts, crochet, horticulture, knitting, photography, preserves and sewing, for adults and for children.

Entry is 50p per item, up to a maximum of £5. Competition entries should be brought in from 9-10.30am.

The show runs from 10am-4.30pm near the Boy and the Boat statue.

The town show was established in response to comments by people visiting the Craft Coop saying they ‘had creative hobbies but felt isolated or didn’t have an opportunity to share what they did’.

Organiser Deborah Jones, of the Craft Coop, said: “This year we are looking to make the show bigger and better and as a result we have moved it to the top of the High Street, making the event safer and larger with more car-free space.”

Download an entry form at www.maidenheadshow.co.uk/competitions.html