Concert at home raises £370 for Macmillan Cancer Support

By serenading his friends and neighbours Colin Gulrajani has raised £370 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The fourth Let’s Face the Music event held by Colin took place in a marquee in the garden of his Barn Close home on Sunday, August 18.

Guests were welcomed with a glass of Prosecco before settling down to ‘an afternoon down memory lane with unforgettable songs’.

They included Bring him Home, I Dreamed a Dream, and On my Own from Les Miserables, Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond and Smile by Andy Williams.

During an interval in proceedings people were treated to refreshments and cake.

Colin, 76, and his family have enjoyed a sing-along at family gatherings since Colin bought a karaoke machine in the 1980s.

Over the years the ‘ballads man’, who previously owned double glazing business Abbey Window Systems, has honed his craft and now uses professional backing-track equipment.

Colin said: “The word is they all loved it - a thoroughly enjoyable afternoon concert in somebody’s home.”