Amateur photographer launches wildlife calendar

An amateur photographer has pieced together a new wildlife calendar for 2020.

Mick Vogel, who works for a cleaning company, counts snapping as a hobby that turned into a passion.

His Royal Borough Wildlife Calendar 2020, available from Craft Coop in Maidenhead, or from himself, features 12 large photos of wildlife including foxes and birds and smaller shots of creatures like butterflies and deer.

Mick said he believes Royal Borough residents don’t realise the quality of fauna on their doorstep.

He added: “People say, ‘oh, where did you take that?. (I say) well, just down the road here. They say ‘I didn’t know we had that around here’.”

Mick is also looking for a Thames-themed calendar sponsor.

Email mickvogel67@gmail.com for details and to get the calendar.